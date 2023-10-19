Życzenia na Halloween po angielsku. Śmieszne wierszyki i gry słów

Wishing you a spooktacular Halloween, filled with fun and treats!
May your Halloween be full of magical moments and eerie delights.
Have a fang-tastic Halloween, filled with laughter and good company.
May your pumpkin be carved to perfection and your night full of bewitching adventures.
Have a ghoulishly good time on this Halloween night, my friend!
Wishing you a candy-filled and hair-raising Halloween!
May your Halloween be as sweet as the candy you collect and as mysterious as the shadows in the moonlight.
Have a boo-tiful Halloween night, full of spooks and surprises.
May your Halloween be as enchanting as a witch's spell and as thrilling as a ghostly tale.
May your jack-o'-lantern shine brightly, and your Halloween night be filled with magical moments.
Have a fa-boo-lous Halloween, my friend!
May the spirits of Halloween bring you joy and laughter.
May your Halloween be filled with tricks, treats and a whole lot of fun!
Wishing you a boo-tiful and eerie Halloween filled with chills and thrills.
Trick or treat, give me something good to eat and have a wickedly good Halloween night!
Have a terrific Halloween full of spine-tingling surprises and devilish fun!
***
On Halloween night, under the moon so bright,
May goblins and ghosts give you a delightful fright!
***
Witches on broomsticks, bats in the air,
Halloween's magic is beyond compare!
***
With pumpkins aglow and costumes so neat,
Halloween's the time for a spooky treat!
***
Trick or treat, it's time to play,
Wishing you a fantastic Halloween day!
***
May your pumpkin shine bright, your costume be great,
Wishing you a Halloween that's truly first-rate!