Życzenia na Halloween po angielsku. Śmieszne wierszyki i gry słów

2023-10-19 10:17

Halloween to święto bardzo popularne w krajach anglojęzycznych. Jeśli chcesz zrobić miłą niespodziankę znajomemu z USA lub Wielkiej Brytanii albo po prostu potrzebujesz gotowych życzeń na lekcję angielskiego, dobrze trafiłeś!

Wishing you a spooktacular Halloween, filled with fun and treats!

May your Halloween be full of magical moments and eerie delights.

Have a fang-tastic Halloween, filled with laughter and good company.

May your pumpkin be carved to perfection and your night full of bewitching adventures.

Have a ghoulishly good time on this Halloween night, my friend!

Wishing you a candy-filled and hair-raising Halloween!

May your Halloween be as sweet as the candy you collect and as mysterious as the shadows in the moonlight.

Have a boo-tiful Halloween night, full of spooks and surprises.

May your Halloween be as enchanting as a witch's spell and as thrilling as a ghostly tale.

May your jack-o'-lantern shine brightly, and your Halloween night be filled with magical moments.

Have a fa-boo-lous Halloween, my friend!

May the spirits of Halloween bring you joy and laughter.

May your Halloween be filled with tricks, treats and a whole lot of fun!

Wishing you a boo-tiful and eerie Halloween filled with chills and thrills.

Trick or treat, give me something good to eat and have a wickedly good Halloween night!

Have a terrific Halloween full of spine-tingling surprises and devilish fun!

On Halloween night, under the moon so bright,

May goblins and ghosts give you a delightful fright!

Witches on broomsticks, bats in the air,

Halloween's magic is beyond compare!

With pumpkins aglow and costumes so neat,

Halloween's the time for a spooky treat!

Trick or treat, it's time to play,

Wishing you a fantastic Halloween day!

May your pumpkin shine bright, your costume be great,

Wishing you a Halloween that's truly first-rate!

