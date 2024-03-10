Matura 2024: angielski. Mamy przykładowe e-maile i listy na maturę z angielskiego. Poziom podstawowy

Matura 2024: Na czym polega wypowiedź pisemna na maturze z języka angielskiego? Jakie są kryteria oceny?

Jednym z najwyżej punktowanych zadań na maturze z języka angielskiego na poziomie podstawowym będzie napisanie listu prywatnego, e-maila, wiadomości na blogu lub wpisu na forum. Będziesz musiał rozwinąć swoją wypowiedź w każdym z podanych w arkuszu czterech podpunktów, zawierając w niej wszystkie wskazane w nich informacje. Pamiętaj, że długość wypowiedzi powinna wynosić od 100 do 150 wyrazów (nie licząc wyrazów podanych na początku wypowiedzi).

Oceniane są:

umiejętność pełnego przekazania informacji (5 punktów),

spójność i logika wypowiedzi (2 punkty),

zakres środków językowych (3 punkty),

poprawność środków językowych (2 punkty).

W ocenie treści bierze się najpierw pod uwagę, do ilu podpunktów polecenia zdający się odniósł w swojej wypowiedzi, a następnie, ile z tych podpunktów rozwinął w zadowalającym stopniu.

Matura 2024 z angielskiego: Przykładowe e-maile:

E-mail do kolegi z Anglii na temat podróży kamperem po Polsce. Przykład z matury poprawkowej w 2023 roku

W czasie wakacji wybrałeś(-aś) się ze swoim bratem w podróż po Polsce kamperem. W e-mailu do kolegi z Anglii:

- wyjaśnij, dlaczego zdecydowaliście się na podróż kamperem,- opisz, w jaki sposób przygotowaliście się do tej podróży,- zrelacjonuj niespodziewane spotkanie, które miało miejsce w trakcie podróży,- zachęć kolegę do wspólnej podróży kamperem w przyszłym roku.

Subject: Amazing campervan trip across Poland! Hi James, I hope you're well! I'm writing to tell you about a trip I had with my brother during the summer holidays. We travelled around Poland in a campervan!

We decided on a campervan because it gave us freedom. We didn't need to book hotels or find restaurants.

Before we left, we planned our route and packed everything we needed. We hadclothes, camping gear, and a map of Poland. We booked campsites in advance for popular places.

One highlight was seeing wild boars in the Białowieża Forest! We also met some lovely people in a nearby village who told us about the area's history.

We had an amazing time and I would definitely recommend it to you. Maybe next year we could go together?

Let me know what you think!

Best wishes,

XYZ

E-mail do przyjaciela na temat koncertu muzycznego

Napisz e-mail do przyjaciela na temat koncertu muzycznego, na którym ostatnio byłeś/aś:

- opisz kiedy i w jakim towarzystwie byłeś/aś na koncercie,- napisz, jaki zespół grał podczas koncertu i jaki gatunek muzyczny wykonywał,- poinformuj przyjaciela, czy dobrze bawiłeś na koncercie,- poleć mu ten zespół muzyczny i napisz, gdzie może znaleźć jego nagrania.

Subject: The 1975 Concert - You Have to See Them!

Hi Robert,

What's up? I'm writing to tell you about an amazing weekend.

On Saturday I went to a concert with my girlfriend to see The 1975. They're a British indie rock band. Their music is a mix of different genres, like pop, rock, electronic, and funk.

To be honest, I didn't really know what to expect, but the concert totally blew me away! Matt Healy has incredible stage presence and he really knows how to get the crowd going. My favorite songs were "Chocolate" and „Robbers”. The whole atmosphere of the concert was electric.

If you like indie rock, you definitely have to check out The 1975! Their music is catchy and the lyrics are clever and thought-provoking. You can listen to their songs on Spotify.

Talk to you soon,

XYZ

Przykładowe listy prywatne

List do rodziców z wakacji

Napisz list do rodziców z wakacji:

- poinformuj rodziców, gdzie spędziłeś ostatnio czas,- opisz, jakie atrakcje turystyczne ostatnio zobaczyłeś,- napisz, co ci się ostatnio najbardziej podobało i czego się nauczyłeś,- pozdrów swoich rodziców i dodaj informację o następnym etapie podróży.

Dear Mom and Dad!

I'm writing to you from beautiful Rome, where I've been spending the last two weeks. So far, I've had the chance to see many amazing places.

Yesterday I visited the Colosseum, which is definitely the most impressive building I've ever seen. I also went to the Roman Forum. This morning I went to the Vatican to see St. Peter's Basilica. It's a huge and beautiful church that really impressed me.

I'm really enjoying my stay in Rome. The city is full of history and culture, and I'm learning something new every day. I've learned a lot about ancient Rome, as well as Italian culture and art.

I can't wait to tell you all about everything I've seen and done. In the meantime, I'm sending you lots of hugs and kisses.

Love,

XYZ

P.S. Next week I'm going to Florence. I can't wait to see this beautiful city!

List do cioci, przebywającej w szpitalu

Napisz list do cioci, która przebywa w szpitalu:

- spytaj cioci, jak się czuje, czy czegoś nie potrzebuje i kiedy można ją odwiedzić,- zapewnij ciocię, że może na Ciebie liczyć,- wyraź nadzieję, że niedługo wyjdzie ze szpitala,- napisz, co u Ciebie ostatnio słychać. Dear Aunt Anna,

I was so worried when I heard you were in the hospital. I'm writing to ask how you are feeling and if you need anything.

I hope the doctors are taking good care of you. Remember that I am here for you and you can count on me. If you need anything, let me know and I will do everything I can to help you.

I would also like to know when I can visit you. I would really like to see you. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a quick recovery! I hope you'll be back home soon.

Everything is fine with me lately. I have a lot of schoolwork, but I'm doing well. I met up with friends on the weekend and we had a great time.

My parents send their regards. We kiss you tightly and wish you a quick recovery!

Best regards,

XYZ

Przykładowe wiadomości na bloga

Wpis na blogu na temat ostatnio przeczytanej książki

Napisz na swoim blogu o książce, którą ostatnio przeczytałeś/aś:

- napisz, jaki był tytuł książki i kto był jej autorem i kiedy powstała,- poinformuj czytelników bloga, co zachęciło cię do przeczytania książki,- podsumuj krótko treść książki,- napisz, czy książka ci się podobała i z jakich powodów.

Book Review: "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins

A gripping mystery

I recently finished reading "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins. It was published in 2015 and quickly became a bestseller. I was drawn to the book because it seemed like a thrilling read. The story follows Rachel, a woman who takes the train every day to work. On her journey, she always sees a couple in their house and imagines their perfect life. One day, she sees something shocking happen at their house and becomes involved in a mystery.

I found the book to be exciting and suspenseful. The author does a great job of building tension and keeping the reader guessing. I also liked the characters and thought they were well-developed.

My rating:

5/5 stars

Wpis na blogu na temat zamknięcia klubu sportowego. Przykład z matury próbnej 2024.

Dowiedziałeś(-aś) się o planach zamknięcia klubu sportowego, w którym trenujesz. Na swoim blogu:

- przedstaw powód zamknięcia klubu- wyjaśnij, dlaczego, Twoim zdaniem, zamknięcie klubu jest złym pomysłem- napisz, w jaki sposób zamierzasz ratować klub przed zamknięciem- poproś czytelników bloga o inne pomysły dotyczące ratowania klubu przed zamknięciem i poinformuj, w jaki sposób mogą Ci je przekazać

Closing of sports club: A call to action

I'm writing to share some sad news with you. As many of you know, sports club has been a part of our community for many years. Unfortunately, the club is going to close. The owners say they don't have enough money to keep it open.

The closure of club would be a big problem for our community. It employs many people. I'm working with a group of volunteers to come up with a plan to save the club. We're looking at a number of options, including raising money, finding sponsors, and organizing community events. I need your help! Do you have any ideas on how to save club? Share them in the comments below. Don't let this important club disappear from our city. Fight!

Together, we can save club! Thank you for your support.

Przykładowe wpisy na forum

Wpis na forum osiedlowym na temat znalezionego kota

Stwórz wpis na forum osiedlowym na temat kota, którego znalazłeś niedaleko placu zabaw.

- poinformuj swoich sąsiadów, że znalazłeś/aś kota,- opisz szczegółowo wygląd kota w sposób pozwalający go łatwo zidentyfikować,- poinformuj, że kot jest cały i zdrowy,- napisz, jak skontaktować się z Tobą, żeby odebrać zwierzę.

Found cat on our estate!

Hello neighbours,

I'm writing to inform you that I found a cat on our estate this afternoon. I was walking back home from work when I noticed it sitting on the pavement near the children's playground.

The cat is quite small and has black and white fur. It has short fur and a long tail. There is a blue collar around its neck with a tag that has its name and my phone number on it.

The cat appears to be in good health and is quite friendly. It was purring and rubbing against my legs when I picked it up.

If you know who this cat belongs to, please get in touch with me on +48 123 456 789 or [email protected]. I hope the cat's owner is found soon!

Thank you,

XYZ

Wpis na forum internetowym ogrodu zoologicznego. Przykład z matury próbnej 2023.

Właśnie spędzasz wakacje pracując jako wolontariusz/wolontariuszka w ogrodzie zoologicznym. Na forum internetowym ogrodu zoologicznego, w którym pracujesz:

- napisz, dlaczego zdecydowałeś(-aś) się zostać wolontariuszem/wolontariuszką w zoo- poinformuj, co należy do Twoich obowiązków w zoo w ramach wolontariatu- zrelacjonuj nietypowe wydarzenie, które miało miejsce podczas wykonywania przez Ciebie jednego z zadań jako wolontariusz/wolontariuszka- zachęć inne osoby do dołączenia do zespołu wolontariuszy w zoo i poinformuj, jakie warunki trzeba spełnić, żeby zostać - - wolontariuszem/wolontariuszką w tym zoo.

Volunteering at the Zoo - An Amazing Experience!

I'm volunteering at the zoo this summer, and I love it! I've always loved animals, and this is a great way to help them. My tasks vary, but I usually help with feeding animals and educating visitors about the animals.

During one of my shifts at the gorilla enclosure, I witnessed a funny scene. Two young gorillas were playing hide-and-seek, and one of them hid behind me! Luckily, the gorilla quickly realized that it wasn't the best hiding place and ran back to his brothers.

If you're interested in volunteering at the zoo, I highly recommend it! To become a volunteer:

Be at least 16 years old

Have a passion for animals

Complete an application form and attend an interview

Find more information on our website.

