Matura 2026 angielski rozszerzony przecieki. Znamy możliwe tematy i mamy gotowe wypracowania [ROZPRAWKA, ARTYKUŁ]

Przecieki z matury 2026. Co znalazło się w rzekomym arkuszu?

W mediach społecznościowych udostępniono fotografię fragmentu arkusza egzaminacyjnego. Znajdują się na niej dwa tematy dłuższej wypowiedzi pisemnej, z których maturzyści mieliby wybrać jeden.

Należy jednak z całą mocą podkreślić, że autentyczność tego przecieku nie została potwierdzona. Co roku w dniu egzaminów pojawiają się podobne "przecieki", które często okazują się fałszywe. Na oficjalne arkusze maturalne musimy poczekać do godziny 14:00, kiedy opublikuje je Centralna Komisja Egzaminacyjna. Mimo to, analiza potencjalnych tematów to świetne ćwiczenie i rzut oka na to, z czym być może mierzą się teraz uczniowie. Oto zadania, które znalazły się na zdjęciu.

Chcesz być na bieżąco ze wszystkimi informacjami o maturze rozszerzonej z angielskiego 2026? Śledź naszą relację: Matura 2026: język angielski rozszerzony NA ŻYWO

Temat 1: Rozprawka o podróżowaniu pociągiem

Pierwszy temat wymaga od zdających napisania rozprawki. Zgodnie z poleceniem, ich zadaniem jest przedstawienie wad i zalet konkretnego sposobu podróżowania.

Polecenie: Coraz więcej młodych ludzi decyduje się na zwiedzanie Europy koleją. Napisz rozprawkę, w której przedstawisz wady i zalety korzystania z tego środka transportu podczas podróży zagranicznych.

Jak mogłoby wyglądać wzorowe wypracowanie?

More and more young people are choosing to explore Europe by rail, drawn by the promise of adventure. This mode of transport offers a unique experience. However, while train travel has many benefits, it is not without its disadvantages.

The primary advantage of train travel is the ability to witness the continent's diverse landscapes. Unlike flying, trains allow passengers to see the changing scenery up close. Furthermore, train stations are usually located in city centres, saving travellers time and money on airport transfers. Another benefit is environmental; trains are a more sustainable option than short-haul flights, appealing to eco-conscious travellers.

On the other hand, train travel can be considerably slower than flying, a crucial factor for those on a tight schedule. A two-hour flight could translate into a full day on a train. Another drawback is the cost. While early bookings offer good deals, last-minute tickets are often surprisingly expensive, sometimes exceeding flight prices. Finally, popular routes can be overcrowded during peak season, which detracts from the experience.

In conclusion, while exploring Europe by train provides a scenic and eco-friendly way to travel, it has clear trade-offs regarding time and cost. It is best suited for those who prioritise the journey over the speed of arrival and plan their trips in advance. The choice ultimately depends on one's travel style and budget.

Temat 2: Artykuł o wydarzeniu sportowym

Druga propozycja to napisanie artykułu do gazety. W tym zadaniu maturzysta wciela się w rolę uczestnika wydarzenia sportowego i dzieli się swoimi refleksjami.

Polecenie: Udało Ci się kupić bilet na wydarzenie sportowe, na które od dawna chciałeś/chciałaś pójść. Napisz artykuł do gazety, w którym opiszesz przebieg sportowej rywalizacji podczas tego wydarzenia i uzasadnisz, dlaczego lepiej uczestniczyć w takich wydarzeniach osobiście niż oglądać ich transmisje w mediach.

Przykładowy artykuł zgodny z poleceniem

After months of dreaming, I finally held a ticket to the Champions League final. I had seen countless matches on TV, but the experience of being in the stadium proved that some events must be lived, not just watched.

The atmosphere was electric. From the moment I entered, the roar of eighty thousand fans was a physical wave of energy. The sea of team colours and the chants echoing around the stands created a symphony of passion. I will never forget the winning goal in the final minutes. The eruption of joy around me was a powerful, shared experience, a feeling of unity with thousands of strangers that television cannot convey.

Watching sports on TV is convenient, but it’s a passive experience. You see only what the director chooses, from limited camera angles. In the stadium, you are in control. You can watch the tactical movements across the entire pitch and feel the raw emotion of the athletes and the crowd. This multisensory, immersive experience connects you directly to the game in a way a broadcast cannot.

In an age of high-definition broadcasts, it's easy to choose the sofa over the stands. But as I learned, nothing replaces the magic of being part of the crowd. It’s an emotional and communal experience that no screen, no matter how large, can ever truly replicate.

Matura 2026 angielski rozszerzony - będzie aktualizacja

Czy powyższe tematy okażą się prawdziwe? A może tegoroczni maturzyści mierzyli się z zupełnie innymi zadaniami? Trzymamy rękę na pulsie! Jak tylko Centralna Komisja Egzaminacyjna udostępni oficjalne arkusze maturalne z języka angielskiego na poziomie rozszerzonym, znajdziecie je w tym artykule. Zajrzyjcie tu ponownie po godzinie 14:00.

W galerii poniżej znajdziesz arkusz maturalny z języka angielskiego na poziomie rozszerzonym - matura 2025