Bovska na opolskim festiwalu błyszczała w "kolczudze". Prawie jak Joanna d'Arc?

2025-06-13 16:28

Bovska była jedną z gwiazd, które wystąpiły podczas pierwszego dnia festiwalu w Opolu. Ale nie tylko! 39-letnia piosenkarka była również jedną z prowadzących koncert "Debiuty". Gdy tylko pojawiła się na opolskiej scenie, nie dało się oderwać od niej oczu. Wszystko przez srebrzystą stylizację, która pięknie błyszczała. A że wykonana była z drobnych elementów, przywodziła na myśl... rycerską kolczugę. Stylizacja "na Joannę d'Arc" to był dobry wybór.

Bovska pojawiła się w Opolu jako prowadząca i skradła show. 39-letnia piosenkarka wyglądała pięknie! Miała na sobie stylizację, która odbijała światło, więc gospodyni wydarzenia, której towarzyszyli Tribbs i Zalia, dosłownie błyszczała.

Zobacz także: Kim jest Bovska? Artystka poprowadziła Debiuty w Opolu 2025

Bovska na festiwalu w Opolu 2025

Gdy Bovska wyszła na scenę amfiteatru w Opolu, by zapowiedzieć najpierw gwiazdy śpiewające hity Breakoutu, a później kolejnych debiutantów, nie dało się od niej oderwać oczu!

Bovska wystąpiła bowiem w zestawie składającym się z długiej spódnicy z wysokim stanem, do której dopasowano luźny, ale kusy top. Całość została wykonana z drobnych srebrzystych kółeczek, nic więc dziwnego, że niektórym przywodziła na myśl rycerską kolczugę.

Zobacz także: Ruszył festiwal w Opolu 2025. Pierwszego dnia to debiutanci byli najważniejsi! Ale stroje!

Piosenkarka o smukłej sylwetce i jasnych włosach w metalicznym stroju wyglądała niczym nowoczesne wcielenie Joanny d'Arc!

Zobacz także: Opole 2025. Już wiadomo, kto wygrał koncert "Debiuty". Ale zaskoczenie! Tak głosowali jurorzy, a tak publiczność

Debiuty w Opolu. Działo się!

Na opolskiej scenie podczas koncertu debiutów wystąpiło 10 młodych wokalistów. Zanim ogłoszono wyniki konkursu, zaśpiewali gospodarze, a po nich Natalia Kukulska i Kuba Badach. To oni przejęli na koniec prowadzenie festiwalu.

Nagrodę imienia mojej mamy Anny Jantar otrzymuje, a tym samym wygrywa konkurs Debiuty 2025, Daniel Godson! - ogłosiła Natalia Kukulska, a publiczność zaczęła wiwatować.

Godson nie wiedział, co powiedzieć.

Zobacz także: Kasia Wilk i Bovska zaświeciły biustami! Gwiazdy pokazały w Opolu wszystko?!

Nie spodziewałem się, naprawdę. Ciesze się, że mogłem zagrać dla tak cudownej publiczności. To była dla mnie przyjemność, dziękuję - mówił młody piosenkarz, któremu wręczono nagrodę i bon na 30 tys. zł.

Chwilę później statuetkę od publiczności przekazał Marek Sierocki.

Mam przyjemność ogłosić, że nagrodę widzów dostaje Stasiek Kukulski! - powiedział Sierocki.

Młody wokalista wyznał, że 20 tys. zł przeznaczy na muzykę, bo kocha ją robić najbardziej. Gratulujemy!

Zobacz także: Opole 2025: wielka gwiazda wystąpi na festiwalu! Polacy, jak nikt inny, kochają jego głos

Zobacz więcej zdjęć. W Opolu oddali hołd zmarłemu Michałowi "Joce" Martenowi. Piękny gest

